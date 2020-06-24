Coronavirus in Indore: Doctor and family test positive, father succumbs, 38 discharged from SAIMS

Indore: Oncologist in a private hospital and his four family members were tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. Moreover, the doctor's father succumbed to the disease during treatment on Wednesday morning.

Resident of Saket Nagar, the 58-year-old oncologist, his 54-year-old wife, 85-year-old father, 79-year-old mother and 29-year-old son were found positive. They all were admitted to a private hospital and gone through the corona test in a private laboratory. According to sources, the source of infection to the family is yet to be known.

As many as 38 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science on Wednesday. These patients were of varying age groups - from 7 years to 72 years - and came from various districts including Ratlam, Mandsaur and Ujjain.

All the discharged patients expressed gratitude towards the hospital and staff for taking their care and supporting them to win over the disease.

State Health Minister Narottam Mishra will also visit SAIMS on Thursday and will take a meeting with officials over the condition of COVID-19 in Indore.