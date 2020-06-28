Coronavirus in Indore: CHOs, NGOs to help in intensifying contact tracing

Indore: While the state government will be launching ambitious ‘Kill Corona’ campaigns across the state from July 1, district administration and health department has also pulled up their socks to intensify the contact tracing of positive patients to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
In-charge of Contact Tracing, Dr Anil Dongre, said contact tracing is the most important part in containing the virus and to control the situation. “We have started contact tracing of each patient at an early stage and identified the potential sources to control the disease,” he said.
For intensifying the contact tracing in district, teams of community health officers and NGOs have been constituted.
“With Unlock, contact tracing has become challenging as people are meeting with each other as they have started routine work and business. Administration has decided to take support of community health officers and NGOs which will work under the SDMs for the same,” he said.
As many as 22 CHO, 22 NGOs and 10 SDMs will also join the contact tracing and training for the same was given by the administration to update the same in ‘Sarthak App’.
Monitoring of the contact tracing will also be done by 11 CHOs working at the control room established at SGSITS.
Dr Dongre said in the training chaired by Collector Manish Singh, sampling will also be intensified and along with Rapid Response Team, Mobile Medical Units will also take samples.
As many as 11 MMU, 11 RRT and 11 extra contract tracing teams will take part in sampling work as well.
221 patients relieved from home isolation
Not only contact tracing but home isolation of asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms have also been giving good results. Also, with patients living under their care of their dear ones, the burden on hospitals have been reduced.
“As many as 321 patients were kept in home isolation, out of which 221 patients were relieved while 100 are still under observation. Our team contacts the patient twice a day through video call and observe their health status along with directing them to take regular medicines and immunity boosters,” Dr Dongre said.
