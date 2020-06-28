Coronavirus in Indore: CHOs, NGOs to help in intensifying contact tracing

Indore: While the state government will be launching ambitious ‘Kill Corona’ campaigns across the state from July 1, district administration and health department has also pulled up their socks to intensify the contact tracing of positive patients to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

In-charge of Contact Tracing, Dr Anil Dongre, said contact tracing is the most important part in containing the virus and to control the situation. “We have started contact tracing of each patient at an early stage and identified the potential sources to control the disease,” he said.

For intensifying the contact tracing in district, teams of community health officers and NGOs have been constituted.

“With Unlock, contact tracing has become challenging as people are meeting with each other as they have started routine work and business. Administration has decided to take support of community health officers and NGOs which will work under the SDMs for the same,” he said.