Coronavirus in Indore: Chhoti Gwalatoli, Kesaripura declared as Containment Areas

Collector Manish Singh has declared Kesaripura of Sanwer and Chhoti Gwalatoli in the city as containment area on Monday.

Additional Collector Pawan Jain has been appointed as the Incident Commander for these areas and SDM RS Mandloi as convener, SDOP Sanver Mansingh Parmar and CMO Sanver, Nighat Sultana, will work to monitor the containment area.

For the purpose of prevention of corona virus, movement in the said containment area will be completely restricted. A Special Rapid Response Team and Medical Mobile Unit have been formed by the chief medical and health officer for the Containment Area. In these areas, frontline health workers ASHA and anganwadi workers and supervisor teams will conduct the survey of 50 houses and get information in the prescribed format.

All COVID-19 suspected cases will be monitored daily in the above areas. Quarantine of the family and close contact of the corona infected person is very important. So that the infection can be prevented from spreading.