Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 6

Madhya Pradesh reported 830 new coronavirus patients on Thursday, 157 of them in Indore, which took the case tally in the state to 36,564, the health department said.

At the same time, 838 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 946 with 17 more patients succumbing. Indore has the highest 1,960 active cases now.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 36,564, active cases 8,716, new cases 830, death toll 946, recovered 26,902, total number of tested people 8,46,484.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on August 6:

1. GREEN VALLEY APARTMENT KANADIA - 1

2. RNT MARG - 1

3. MAHESH GUARD LINE - 1

4. VISHNUPURI NX - 2

5 ROYAL RAJ VILAS - 1

6 NAGARACHI BAKHAL - 1

7 SEVA SARDAR NAGAR - 1

8 NEAR ARIHANT HOSPITAL - 1

9 MADHAV NAGAR - 1

10 PANDEY GALI DHAR NAKA MHOW - 1

11 KHEDI SIHOD VILLAGE - 1

12 MAKODIYA VILLAGE - 1

13 NAVDA VILLAGE - 2

14 WARD 2 BETMA- 4

15 RAM MANDIR KE PASS RAJPURI - 1

16 BHAWANI CAMPUS NARMADA ROAD - 1

17 IMLI BADI SIMROL - 1

18 YASHWANT COLONY - 1

19 SHRINATH RESIDENCY KANADIA - 3

20 MANSAB NAGAR - 1

21 TRIMURTI NAGAR - 1

22 BHAGORA MHOW - 1

23 BIJALPUR - 1

24 TILAK NAGAR EXT - 1

25 BARFANI NAGAR - 1

26 WARD 1 BETMA - 1

27 TAMBOLI MOHALLA BETMA - 10

28 SAMVAD NAGAR - 1

29 GRAM SIVNI - 2

30 VICTORIA URBANE 12 PARK ROAD - 2

31 AGRAWAL NAGAR NAYI BHUMI - 1

32 RAILWAY STATION PALIA - 1

33 GRAM PIWDAY - 1

34 MAHAVEER BAGH COLONY - 1

35 TANGA KHANA MHOW - 1

36 DREAM CITY TALAWALI CHANDA - 1

37 RAJA BAGH COLONY LAL BAGH - 1

38 PIPLIYAHANA - 1

39 KANJAR MOHALLA - 1

40 KARADIYA VILLAGE - 1

41 BETMA - 1

42 SCHEME 54 - 1

43 VASANT VIHAR COLONY - 1

44 AMRIT PALACE NIPANIYA - 1

45 TELEPHONE NAGAR - 1

46 SACHIDANAND NAGAR - 1

47 SUN CITY - 1

48 KRANTI KRIPLANI NAGAR - 5

49 KRISHNAPURI COLONY - 1

50 SURYADEV NAGAR - 1

51 VENKATESH MARKET - 2

52 DAKACHIYA - 1

53 MEGHDOOT NAGAR - 1

54 VISHWAS NAGAR BANJARI MHOW - 1

55 AHILYAPURA - 1

56 SAMAJWADI INDIRA NAGAR - 1

57 SHRAMIK COLONY - 1

58 SARVAHARA NAGAR - 1

59 MAHESH YADAV NAGAR BANGANGA - 1

60 SHANTI NAGAR MHOW GAON - 1

61 CHITAWAD KAKAD - 1

62 BHAVANI NAGAR - 1

63 BCM PARADISE NIPANIA - 1

64 PRAKASH NAGAR - 1

65 BRIJ VIHAR COLONY SIDDHIPURAM - 2

66 SUBHASH NAGAR - 2

67 NEW PALASIA - 6

68 PARSAVNATH NAGAR RTO ROAD - 2

69 KHAJURI BAZAR - 1

70 GOPAL BAGH MANIK BAGH ROAD 1

71 KAMLA APARTMENT-MANIK BAGH ROAD - 1

72 PENJON COLONY - 1

73 PAGNIS PAGA - 1

74 ANURAG NAGAR - 1

75 CHOTHI PALTAN POLICE LINE - 2

76 JAWAHAR NAGAR 1

77 MG ROAD INDORE - 1

78 AIRPORT ROAD - 1

79 KATJU COLONY - 1

80 TRIVENI COLONY- 1

81 PRAJAPAT NAGAR - 1

82 GEETA NAGAR - 1

83 KANCHAN BAG - 1

84 NANDA NAGAR - 4

85 DUBEY COLONY - 1

86 PEER GALI-RAJWADA - 1

87 MARIMATA KA BAGICHA-JABRAN COLONY - 1

88 SUKHLIYA - 2

89 KHATIWALA TANK - 1

90 VEER SAWARKAR NAGAR - 3

91 MARIMATA - 1

92 PARDESIPURA - 1

93 NARSINGH BAZAR - 1

94 AMBIKAPURI/AMBIKAPURI EXT - 2

95 NAVLAKHA - 1

96 PATNI PURA - 1

97 SHIKSHAK NAGAR - 1

98 MUSAKHEDI - 1

99 JAWAHAR MARG - 1

100 VIJAY NAGAR - 2

101 MAHESH NAGAR-RAJ MOHALLA - 1

102 SUDAMA NAGAR - 4