Coronavirus in Indore: 81 positive, three deaths in a day

Indore: Out of 2,592 samples put to test only 81 patients returned positive on Friday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 3.13% and corona tally reached 34,528. Three deaths took toll to 690.

According to CMHO bulletin total samples tested till Friday night were 4,05,789. Department took only 748 more samples for testing as officials trust rapid antigen tests more.

As many as 1,730 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 32,108 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 106 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Friday as reconciliation.