Indore: IITs capable to devise mechanism to curb online frauds, have reduce the accident rate by 44 percent

Indore: Indore deputy inspector general Harinarayanachari Mishra said that with the pandemic around, the rate of online activities has increased and so has the online fraud.

“Institutes like IITs can play a major role in devising mechanism to curb such frauds,” he said while addressing closing ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week.

Mishra said that they have been able to reduce the accident rate by 44 percent by studying various aspects, raising public awareness and critical analysis of the causes of accidents.

“The police have started a Sanjeevani helpline to address the grievances of people with suicidal tendencies wherein a lot of doctors offer free counseling sessions. Such measures have been highly instrumental in reducing the suicide rates,” he said.

IIT Indore acting director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said “The Institute has always believed in technology-based activities with minimum man interference. We are a cashless campus and with the majority of the activities being conducted online, the institute has ensured that it follow fair, transparent, and just practices. Whilst all the activities of recruitment except interviews were conducted online, the last recruitment saw the interviews also being conducted online.”

IIT Indore conducted the Vigilance Awareness Week to promote integrity, transparency and accountability. Various activities were organized from the office of the chief vigilance officer this week. The activities included preventive vigilance measures, fight against corruption, raise public awareness regarding the existence and gravity of the threat posed by corruption. All the sections prepared documentation of the good, transparent and accountable practices followed.