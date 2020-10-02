Coronavirus in Indore: 481 positive, seven deaths in a day

Indore: As many as 481 out of 3,166 samples returned positive on Friday, taking city’s corona tally to 25,451. Rate of positive cases was recorded at 15.19%. Seven deaths were also reported taking toll to 585.

According to CMHO bulletin, 3,09,304 samples have been tested till Friday night. “We have taken 2416 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said. As many as 4,518 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 20348 patients have been discharged.

As many as 391 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Friday as reconciliation.