Indore: IIT Indore wishes to be Centre of Ancient Indian Languages after the success of its course in Sanskrit

Indore: Buoyed by the success of its course on the study of ancient scientific texts in their original form and language i.e. Sanskrit, Indian Institute of Technology Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain on Friday stated that they wish to be a Centre of Ancient Indian Languages.

“Our course on classical scientific texts in the Sanskrit language turned out to be a huge success. We will organise a series of such courses. Besides, IIT Indore will work forward to explore the feasibility of being a Centre of Ancient Indian Languages. We will continue to work in the technological area in Sanskrit,” he said during the virtual culmination ceremony of the course.

The ceremony was attended by IIT Indore chairman Prof Deepak B Phatak Chairman, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, Sanskrit Bharati national general secretary Shreesh Deopujari, Justice (Retd) BN Shrikrishna and AICTE director (FDC) Col B Venkat.

Phatak said “I feel extremely delighted for the successful conduct of this course. Such courses should take lead in studying scientific and technical literature. We should continuously practice and do sustained efforts to learn new languages. I am very sure this course will be foundation for larger things to learn and larger population be enthused to study such beautiful literature available.”

As part of an outreach programme for local development in line with the Atmanirbhar programme, Centre for Rural Development (CRDT), IIT Indore organized special Atmanirbhar stalls in the Takshila Lecture Hall Complex on Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. These stalls were used for display and sale of organic and handmade products by the local tribal villagers of Simrol-Choral area, Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust and Khadi & Village Industries.

A special display of books on the Life and Teachings of Mahatma Gandhi was also organized in the Learning Resource Centre of the Institute.

Two new buildings were also inaugurated. Employees who had significantly carried their official work in Hindi were also awarded.

A webinar was also conducted at IIT Indore as part of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Duke University professor of history Sumati Ramaswamy, James B Duke was one of the speakers who spoke on “Gandhi in the art of the child in modern India”. Prof. Lakshmi Subramaniam, professor of history at Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata was the second speaker who spoke on “Singing Gandhi’s India: Uncovering Gandhi and Music in India”.