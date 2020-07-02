Coronavirus in Indore: 23 more test positive, death toll 238

Indore: Rate of positive patients of COVID-19 was recorded at 1.84 per cent on Thursday as 23 patients tested positive out of 1,247 sample reports received. With this, total number of patients now read 4776.

Two more deaths were reported on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 238.

“A 62-year-female of Jeevandeep Colony, and 55-year female of Madina Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 88,741 and total number of samples tested positive are 4,776. As many as 1,217 samples were tested negative on Thursday.

“We have taken as many as 753 more samples,” he added.

As many as 874 patients are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals. Total 3,664 patients have been discharged so far.