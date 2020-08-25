Coronavirus in Indore: 187 new cases take rate of positive patients to 11.08%

Indore: Number of Covid-19 patients has been rising rapidly and so is the rate of positive patients. On Tuesday it crossed 11% mark and was recorded at 11.08% as 187 tested positive during the day.

The city also crossed two lakh sample testing and the overall positive rate is now 5.92%. During the day, 1,628 samples were put to test and 1,417 returned negative. The number of positive cases in the city has now reached 11,860.

Three deaths were reported during the day taking toll to 371.A 46-year-old woman of Vinoba Nagar, 65-year-old woman of Chandan Khedi and a 55-year-old man of Vishnupuri NX succumbed to the disease.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 2,00,493 samples have been tested in the city till Tuesday night and 11,680 of them have returned positive. "We have taken 1,951 more samples," acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 3,199 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city.