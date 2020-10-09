Corona Update: 439 positive, seven deaths in a day

Indore: As many as 439 new cases were detected on Friday. During the day, 2,279 samples were put to test and 1,833 of them returned negative. Rate of positive patients was recorded 19.26% as corona tally soared to 28,638.

Seven deaths were also reported taking toll to 628.

According to CMHO bulletin, reports of samples received till Friday night was 3,29,778. “We have taken 1,683 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 3,986 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 24,024 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 407 patients were added to discharged patients’ list on Friday as reconciliation.