Corona-era: Social media and platforms reshaping education, helping learner and instructors connect amid lockdown

Lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic has prompted many education institutions across the country to turn to online channels to disperse knowledge and evaluate the learners.

Taking que from this, 16 government schools in Jawad development block of Neemuch district began online classes for its class 11 and class 12 students.

Over 379 students from this 16 government schools are a part of this initiative. Subject experts taking online classes of mathematics, physics, biology and chemistry through online platform called Webex App aim to mentor class XI, XII students and those preparing for the competitive exams including IIT-JEE and NEET..

These online teaching classes were inaugurated, on Monday by Jawad MLA Omprakash Saklecha from his current location in Delhi. Bangalore based company “Embibe” has been engaged for the work.

District collector Jitendra Singh Raje shared a video message to the students and said that we can bring change in education system through online education. Raje wished all the students and wished them to work hard and crack exams to set an example before others.

District education officer (DEO) KL Bamniya, additional district project coordinator Pralay Upadhyay along with the principals of all 16 government schools participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Over 200 students participated in the first online test. Even their evaluation will be done online at Jawad. This online education system will continue throughout the year.

Many school principals, students and their parents praised online teaching saying that the pandemic is giving tech massive insights at scale as to what human development and learning looks like. It is also allowing schooling to potentially shift from just content dissemination to augmenting relationships with teachers, personalization, and independence.

They said that the online teaching is a supportive mechanism to let the teacher and the taught remain in touch in virtual cyber environment while remaining comfortably at their spaces and has already been practiced along with traditional mode of teaching.