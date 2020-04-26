Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam may soon be Covid-19 free district

The second test report of 12 Covid patients undergoing treatment at the Ratlam Medical College (RMC) have turned out to be negative.

However, local administration and health department do not want to take any risk and decided to wait for the third sample report.

There are 13 patients of Ratlam undergoing treatment for Covid-19. RMC dean Dr Sanjay Dixit informed that out of the total 13 Ccovid-19 positive cases, first two test results of 12 patients undergoing treatment here. Both the results have been negative. Hospital administration has already sent samples for third tests and once if they test negative then all of them will be discharged.

Dr Dixit added that hospital management and administration eagerly waiting for third test results.

Meanwhile, Ratlam Medical College all set have a Covid-19 sample testing laboratory after necessary technical approval from AIIMS, Bhopal and ICMR any time during coming week period.

Dr Dixit said that the calibration of the RT-PCR machine as well the training of the technical staff to work on the RT-PCR, will be most probably completed by Monday evening. He said that as per plan mock drill will be held tomorrow evening under which two samples for testing will be processed which will be sent for Quality Control approval to AIIMS Bhopal which will forward to ICMR for final approval to start functioning of Laboratory.

Dr Dixit confidently said that Covid-19 laboratory will commence working during the coming week period as the stage is now fully set.

In the meeting of the District Disaster Management Group held the issue of Laboratory progress of Covid-19 was also discussed. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap while expressing satisfaction over progress hoped that Covid-19 sample testing will commence shortly at Ratlam Medical College here as preliminary work to commence laboratory functioning has been completed.

While participating in the DDMG meeting here Ratlam City MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that not only RT-PCR machine has been received at the RMC but necessary training for the technical staff to run laboratory has been completed at AIIMS Bhopal.

Official information also said that a meeting of district administration and private doctors was held here at the collectorate in which covid-19 action plan was discussed. In the meeting it was decided that Covid-19 training will be imparted to the remaining hospitals and their paramedical staff where training has not been processed so far district collector Ruchika Chauhan asked group of private doctors present in the meeting to make available list of those doctors who want to render voluntary services.

7 patients ace Covid-19, discharged

Barwani: Seven patients who were undergoing treatment for Corona have been discharged from Covid Care Centre in Barwani on Saturday. They were discharged after doctors got their two Covid negative report.

Chief medical and health officer (in-charge) Dr BS Setya informed that seven patients got discharge from the centre on Saturday. CMHO added as many 24 persons tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Out of them, seven were discharged, while three who were undergoing treatment in Indore got discharged. Now six persons undergoing treatment in Barwani, while eight undergoing treatment in Indore.

Barwani member of parliament Gajendra Singh Patel, district collector Amit Tomar along with entire health department officials and nursing staff expressed happiness.