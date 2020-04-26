Madhya Pradesh: Sheopur's Patwari suspended for objectionable post on Jyotiraditya Scindia

Sheopur’s Jaida tehsil patwari Diwan Singh Bajoria has been suspended for his objectionable social media post on BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The SDM Rupesh Upadhya issued suspension order on Saturday charging the patwari with violating the MP Civil Services Act 1966. The patwari has been attached to the tehsil Baroda till further orders.

The order stated that patwari was regularly posting objectionable posts on the social media.

On March 10, the patwari made an objectionable comment against Scindia. “Janta Se Dandwat Karwane Wale Maharaj ko Janta ki Sewa Karne Ki Itni Chatpathat Samajh Ke Pre Hi” – (The so-called Maharaja has always made people bow down before him, so his eagerness to serve people is beyond anyone’s understanding, read his post in Hindi.

Thereafter he made five more posts in which he commented on BJP, on the transfers of judges and others.