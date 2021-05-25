Congress launches agitation in Malwa-Nirmar to protest FIR against Kamal Nath for his controversial remarks on coronavirus

MLA demands to withdraw FIR

Nagda (Ujjain district): Congress MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has demanded to withdraw FIR against former state chief minister Kamal Nath. He demanded to register case against BJP for presenting the wrong data regarding Covid deaths in the state.

“Indian media and many friendly country heads, presidents and prime ministers have given statements on the Indian variant of Covid-19. Kamal Nath's statement was not contrary to facts. The government is registering false cases to hide its own faults. Kamal Nath has not spread malice,” he said on Monday. He further alleged that government is hiding facts on corona deaths. “How will families of deceased get financial help under government schemes in such a situation? He demanded to know.

District Congress: Govt hiding corona deaths

District Congress acting president Subodh Swami alleged that the state government is hiding the facts on Covid deaths. He said, “So far, millions of people have lost family members due to the pandemic in the state and it is unfortunate that Shivraj Singh government whose duty was to save lives by providing adequate medical care is working to improve its image by hiding the figures. It is condemnable and shameful.”

Congress president Radhe Jaiswal read a memorandum submitted by the City Congress Committee to CSP addressed to Director General of Police. The Congress has demanded to register a case against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.