Congress launches agitation in Malwa-Nirmar to protest FIR against Kamal Nath for his controversial remarks on coronavirus

Dhar/Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Congress party and its frontal organisations launched protest in Malwa-Nimar region on Monday and Tuesday to protest against FIR lodged against former chief minister and their state president Kamal Nath for his controversial remarks on coronavirus.
The Congress units in western Madhya Pradesh alleged on Monday that it’s the cowardice of state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to get an FIR registered against Nath in an effort to hide his failure. The FIR was registered against Nath for issuing controversial remarks like “Indian Variant of coronavirus”, “Mera Bharat Covid” and “Indian Corona”.
In Dhar, Youth Congress workers staged protest at Trimurti Nagar Square led by their president Karim Qureshi on Monday. They staged demonstration near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar. They wore black bands as mark of protest.
MP Congress vice president IT Cell Pandit Manish Bhargav, MP Youth Congress spokesperson Dipendra Singh Thakur, Junaid Khan, Monu Babar and other activists took part in the sit-in.
MLA demands to withdraw FIR
Nagda (Ujjain district): Congress MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has demanded to withdraw FIR against former state chief minister Kamal Nath. He demanded to register case against BJP for presenting the wrong data regarding Covid deaths in the state.
“Indian media and many friendly country heads, presidents and prime ministers have given statements on the Indian variant of Covid-19. Kamal Nath's statement was not contrary to facts. The government is registering false cases to hide its own faults. Kamal Nath has not spread malice,” he said on Monday. He further alleged that government is hiding facts on corona deaths. “How will families of deceased get financial help under government schemes in such a situation? He demanded to know.
District Congress: Govt hiding corona deaths
District Congress acting president Subodh Swami alleged that the state government is hiding the facts on Covid deaths. He said, “So far, millions of people have lost family members due to the pandemic in the state and it is unfortunate that Shivraj Singh government whose duty was to save lives by providing adequate medical care is working to improve its image by hiding the figures. It is condemnable and shameful.”
Congress president Radhe Jaiswal read a memorandum submitted by the City Congress Committee to CSP addressed to Director General of Police. The Congress has demanded to register a case against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.
