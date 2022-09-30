Congress emerges victorious in Alirajpur municipality

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): With 10 out of 18 wards, Congress emerged victorious here in Alirajpur municipality, while Bharatiya Janata Party pocketed Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar and Jobat municipal council seat. Even the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate managed to win one seat here in Alirajpur.

According to information, council of vote for local body elections was held here on Friday and within 20 minutes the situation became clear. Here in Alirajpur municipality, elections were held on 18 wards and Congress managed to win 10, while BJP got seven. AAP candidate won in one seat.

Sena Mahesh Patel won the Alirajpur municipality election along with 10 councillors of her party took out a victory rally after results and expressed their gratitude to the voters. As soon as the results were declared, Congress MLA Mukesh Patel and Congress officials and workers also joined the procession.

In Jobat, BJP won nine out of 15 wards, followed by three to Congress and three to the independent candidates, while in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar, BJP won 11 wards, while Congress got two and two went to independent candidates.

