CM Chouhan asks people in Alirajpur to vote for BJP

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a public gathering here at the bus stand locality on Sunday seeking voters' support for his party candidates during the forthcoming local body elections.

Recounting the development work done by the BJP government in the tribal dominating district, CM Chouhan said that the list of development works done by the BJP is so long that if we try to count it, the time will be short.

CM asked people to compare BJP and Congress on the basis of development works done.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that many claimed that Alirajpur district could not be formed, but when the people of Alirajpur lovingly asked for the district, ëMamaí made it a district. This is the difference between the working style of the BJP and Congress.

Appealing to the people, Chouhan said that if the BJP is entrusted with the responsibility of development, then there will be proper development of the area along with the town.

The Chief Minister said that I will send money for every development work of your town y, but if the president is not of the BJP, then how will the development happen, because development work of the city will be done through the municipality only. And for that, the president is an important link. So you must elect the BJP candidate and become a partner in our efforts for development. If you make a mistake then 5 years will be spent in fighting and controversy.

BJP vice-president and former MLA Nagar Singh Chouhan also addressed the programme. State cabinet and district in-charge minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, MP Guman Singh Damor, district panchayat president Anita Chouhan and BJP district president VakilsinghThakrao were present during the programme.