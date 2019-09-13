CM Kamal Nath to lay foundation stone of metro project tomorrow

Indore: Chief minister Kamal Nath will lay the foundation stone of the Indore metro project on Saturday. The main function of the ceremony will be held at Brilliant Convention Centre.

Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav along with IMC Commissioner Ashish Singh, public representatives, district and police officers reached the site of foundation laying ceremony of the project at Kumedi, close to MR-10 Toll Naka on Thursday.

Collector Jatav reviewed the preparation of the program on the spot and also passed instruction to officers associated with the project to be alert and complete all preparations within the deadline. O

n the occasion MLAs Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel, former MLA Ashwin Joshi, Congress leaders Vinay Bakliwal, Sadashiv Yadav were present.

Appealed to public to participate in programme

Collector Jatav has appealed to all the citizens of Indore, representatives of voluntary-social organizations, residents’ associations and other organizations etc. to participate in the programme as the metro is a gift for the all the people of the city. It is a moment of pride for the city and the citizens, he said.