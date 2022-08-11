Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar: Tejasvi Surya participates in Tiranga Yatra, visits Azad Memorial

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya along with BJYM state president Vaibhav Pawar participated in the Tiranga Yatra organised in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar of Alirajpur district.

Surya, Pawar and others also visited Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial in the village along with the state cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, national and state officials of BJYM.

Earlier, the Tiranga Yatra was organised on motorcycles covering a four-kilometre distance between Behadwa village and Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar.

The rally culminated at the Azad Memorial temple, where the political leaders paid homage by garlanding the statue of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, and visited the Azad Smriti Mandir.

Thereafter, the leaders went to the Krishi Upaj Mandi Ground for a meeting.

In the programme, the workers welcomed the national after which he addressed the programme. On this occasion, Jobat MLA Sulochana Rawat, Alirajpur former MLA Nagarsingh Chauhan, former MLA and MP representative Madho Singh Davar, and BJYM district president Vikas Maheshwari along with activists of BJYM of Alirajpur and Dhar districts were present.