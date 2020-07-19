CBSE’s verification, revaluation portal will be operational from Monday

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s portal for verification of marks and revaluation process for class XII board result will open on Monday, i.e. July 20.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply online for the revaluation on the official website of CBSE. The entire process is online and chargeable.
Students will be required to fill in the details such as roll number, 5 digit roll number, centre number as mentioned on the admit card to access the application form of Re-evaluation and verification of marks.
Along with the application form, students should submit the given processing fee to complete the online application process.
The Revaluation Process
Rechecking and Revaluation is a three step process – Re-totalling, Requesting for Photocopy of Answer sheet and Revaluation of Answer Sheet.
Re-totalling, photocopy and revaluation are sequential events. Students have to first apply for re-totalling, then request for photocopy and then apply for revaluation of specific questions. All these are chargeable separately.
This year, due to covid 19, many examinations could not be conducted. As such, CBSE has agreed on a valuation method and awarded average marks for certain subjects. Students can apply for rechecking and revaluation only for the papers attempted in the CBSE Board Examinations 2020.
Processing fee
Below is the details of processing fee which students should submit through online mode Application Fee
Verification of Marks- Rs 500/- per subject
Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Sheet- Rs 500/- per answer book
Re-evaluation of Answer Sheet- Rs 100/- per question
Important Dates
Verification of Marks- July 20 to 24, 2020
Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Sheet- August 4 to 5, 2020
Re-evaluation of Answer Sheet- August 10 to 11, 2020
