CBSE’s verification, revaluation portal will be operational from Monday

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s portal for verification of marks and revaluation process for class XII board result will open on Monday, i.e. July 20.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply online for the revaluation on the official website of CBSE. The entire process is online and chargeable.

Students will be required to fill in the details such as roll number, 5 digit roll number, centre number as mentioned on the admit card to access the application form of Re-evaluation and verification of marks.

Along with the application form, students should submit the given processing fee to complete the online application process.