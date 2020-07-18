University exams controversy: More than 500 universities have already held final exams or will do so, says UGC

A total of 755 universities informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday about the status of conducting exams.

On July 6, the UGC had issued revised guidelines to educational institutions across the country for conducting terminal semester and final year examinations.

Of these 755 universities, the UGC said that 321 were state universities, 274 private, 120 deemed and 40 central universities. Of these, it added, a total of 566 universities had already conducted their exams or were planning to conduct them in August or September.

The UGC said that among the respondents were 27 private universities. Some of them informed the commission that their first batches are yet to become eligible for final exams.