Aaditya Thackeray and Yuva Sena challenge UGC’s decision to conduct final year exams in September

Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the University Grant Commission’s (UGC) revised guidelines on conducting final year exams in September despite the present COVID-19 crisis.

Aaditya, who heads the Yuva Sena, has prayed that each university be allowed to chart out its own plan of action with respect to the terminal semester/final year examinations depending on the local conditions in their respective states to provide relief to students.

Aaditya and Yuva Sena said that they will firmly support the justice and rights of the students of India.

Yuva Sena and Aaditya’s move come days after the Disaster Management Committee headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated its earlier decision to cancel the final year examinations in Maharashtra during the present coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant categorically said the government does not want to hold exams endangering the lives of more than 9 lakh students and appealed the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and UGC not to make it an ego issue.

Aaditya and Yuva Sena in the petition said COVID-19 is a National Disaster in view of which UGC itself should have cancelled the final year examinations and should have arrived at a fair and uniform criteria for declaration of results by circulating it for adoption amongst the Universities in India.

Meanwhile Youth Congress in Maharashtra also supported the decision: