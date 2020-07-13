CBSE results: Total 88.78 per cent students have passed, which is an increase of 5.38 per cent from last year

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Amid Corona pandemic, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results delighted students as Shubhra Jyotsna Singh scoring 99.2 per cent, th highest ever scored by anyone in the city.

Last year, Lichi Sharma from commerce, who scored 99 per cent and set a new benchmark for the city. Coincedentally, Shubhra is also from commerce stream.

This year total 88.78 per cent students have passed, which is an increase of 5.38 per cent from last year. This year the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent.

Girls outshone boys by 5.96 per cent. The passing percentage among transgender students reported by CBSE is 66.67 per cent.

As per board’s statistics, 38,686 students have scored above 95% marks, and 1,57,934 students have scored more than 90% marks in CBSE class XII board exam.

Second city topper Soumya Gupta is from Humanities stream. She is a national table tennis champion and has scored 98.4 per cent.

The third city topper Siddhant Baheti is also from Humanities and scored 98.2 per cent. PCM topper of the city is Kushagra Rode

The aspiring doctor and city topper of PCB is J Visalakshi with 97 per cent.