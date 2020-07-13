CBSE results: Total 88.78 per cent students have passed, which is an increase of 5.38 per cent from last year

Our Staff Reporter
Indore
Amid Corona pandemic, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results delighted students as Shubhra Jyotsna Singh scoring 99.2 per cent, th highest ever scored by anyone in the city.
Last year, Lichi Sharma from commerce, who scored 99 per cent and set a new benchmark for the city. Coincedentally, Shubhra is also from commerce stream.
This year total 88.78 per cent students have passed, which is an increase of 5.38 per cent from last year. This year the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent.
Girls outshone boys by 5.96 per cent. The passing percentage among transgender students reported by CBSE is 66.67 per cent.
As per board’s statistics, 38,686 students have scored above 95% marks, and 1,57,934 students have scored more than 90% marks in CBSE class XII board exam.
Second city topper Soumya Gupta is from Humanities stream. She is a national table tennis champion and has scored 98.4 per cent.
The third city topper Siddhant Baheti is also from Humanities and scored 98.2 per cent. PCM topper of the city is Kushagra Rode
The aspiring doctor and city topper of PCB is J Visalakshi with 97 per cent.
Shubhra Jyotsna Singh, Indore City Topper with 99.2%
No coaching, no social media, just self-study & de-stressing with friends
Without coaching classes, Shubhra Jyotsna Singh from Commerce stream has excelled in CBSE board examination and scored 99.2 per cent. She is city topper and likely state topper of MP.
However, CBSE has not released a merit list of toppers this year due to general promotions in some subjects.
An inspiration for many commerce students, Shubhra said, “I just turned 18 on July 3 and due to
Covid-19, I could not celebrate the birthday the way I wanted.” However, she feels that this amazing result is a gift from God to her.
“I love reading books, drawing, dancing in my free time, which helped me relieve stress during exams,” Shubhra said. She had scored 95 per cent in class X CBSE board examination.
“I chose commerce stream, because I feel it relates to everyday life and my parents supported my decision,” Shubhra said. Her dream is to become a Judge.
“I will be attempting CLAT this year and hopefully, will clear it,” Shubhra said.
Her success mantra has been self-study and persistent effort. “I cleared my doubts in Accounts with a home tutor with around 15 sessions over the year, but other than that I have not taking any coaching or tuition,” Shubhra said.
She studied for 6 to 8 hours during exams and usually 2 hours every day. “I relieved my stress even during exams by spending 1 hour with my friends in real life, and I don’t use social media,” Shubhra said.
City second topper & Humanities Topper Soumya Gupta with 98.4%
Sportsperson commitment to work for Feminism
A national table tennis player, Soumya Gupta has proved that one can do it all if they follow their heart. Sharing her feelings, Soumya said, “I am very happy, I was expecting good marks but this is much better than I expected.”
She added sports takes a lot of time of her time. “I stay in school boarding in Indore, whereas my parents stay in Mohan Badodiya village, MP,” Soumya said.
Her mother Sandhya Gupta is a homemaker and her father Amit Gupta is a businessman. “I am most influenced by my grandmother (Asha Gupta), who broke unsaid social norms and ran her store as opposed to being dependent on her husband as a housewife,” Soumya said.
She wants to work for feminism and ensure independence to women in India.
“Currently, I have applied to major in political science from Delhi University, but my eventual goal would be to bring a change in women’s life here,” Soumya said. She was first moved by the importance of feminism when she went for a student exchange programme to South Africa.
“Women are oppressed in India in ways we don’t understand, for example forcing them to take on roles where they are dependent on their spouse,” Soumya said.
City’s PCB Topper J Visalakshi with 97%
Classical dancer & committed to become a doctor
With a will to serve people in rural areas, J Visalakshi is a committed student originally from Tamil Nadu but staying in Indore since her childhood. She scored 97 per cent in PCB and became the city topper.
“I was not expecting to score so well, but my priority is still NEET,” Visalakshi said. She spends most of her time studying and is committed to becoming a good doctor.
“I am a classical dance with 5 years of training complete in Kathak, so to de-stress myself I practise dance classical and western,” Visalakshi said.
PCM topper Kushagra Rode with 98.2%
Discipline is the route to success
Surprised that he became the city topper in PCM Kushagra Rode is an independent and disciplined student. “I studied for 8 to 9 hours every day, and kept up with a proper schedule because without discipline success is not possible,” Kushagra said.
His mantra of excelling CBSE board exam was sticking to NCERT book and past papers. “My dream is to become a good software engineer, as I am interested in gadgets and technology,” Kushagra said.
He will be attempting JEE Main second attempt. He scored 99.84 percent in first attempt of JEE Main 2020.
“I am an only child and I think it gives me all the attention and care, which is nice,” Kushagra said.
He loves to sing and was a part of school choir. “I like to watch Nat Geo and sports channels when I get free, because it is educating and entertaining,” Kushagra said. He admires actor Akshay Kumar for his disciplined lifestyle.
City Top 10
Shubhra Jyotsna Singh - Commerce 99.2
Soumya Gupta - Humanities 98.4
Siddhant Baheti - Humanities 98.2
Kushagra Rode - PCM 98.2
Paranjai Singh - Humanities 97.8
Daisy Panwar - Humanities 97.8
Rakshita Janjire- Commerce 97.6
Shriyadita Srivastava - Humanities 97.4
Anigha Sharma - Humanities 97.4
