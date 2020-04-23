CBSE dispels rumours of board exam cancellation

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board examinations post lockdown for 28 major subjects, the board informed on Thursday to dispel rumours floating on social media about the cancellation of examinations.

Amid rising concern of pupils regarding the date for CBSE Board Exam 2020 , officials from the board have clarified that exam cancellation is not being contemplated by the CBSE as of now.

The board is still discussing with stakeholders about the pending examinations and a suitable statement will be given only after assessing the situation after May 3.

The caution comes after rumours went viral about CBSE considering cancellation of 10th and 12th Class Board Exams 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic.

As announced earlier, CBSE has reviewed the situation and decided that it will be conducting the Board Tests only for 28 major papers or subjects.

The subjects for which the examination are to be held are vital for students to look for entry to higher education institutions.