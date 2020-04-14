CBSE collaborates with CRPF to organise 'Poster Challenge' to creatively involve youth in fight against coronavirus

"Students, it's your chance to be a torch bearer and empower yourself," the CBSE said. The eligibility for this competition is from Class 1 to Class 12. The board has also issued guidelines for the competition. The guidelines state that the poster can be a hand painting accompanied by slogans or messages relevant to fight COVID-19. CBSE said that if the poster is selected the copyright will remain with CRPF.

Earlier, CBSE had organised CBSE-Adobe 'Creativity Challenge'. The competition saw the participation of students from 6th Grade to 12th Grade, where they leveraged Adobe Creative Cloud tools to prepare and submit creative projects across nine themes related to sustainable development goals and life of Mahatma Gandhi.