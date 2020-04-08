Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC freezes CBSE school admissions

Mumbai: Over 320 students and their parents are in a fix as the admission process for the first ever CBSE board BMC school at Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East has been stalled temporarily due to the lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The academic year was scheduled to begin from April 1, 2020 but the process was shut down midway on March 21 due to the nationwide lockdown.

Over 2,154 applications were received for 320 seats in the first Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school at Poonam Nagar. In mid-March, around 250 parents were undergoing counselling sessions and document verification at the school on a daily basis.

A teacher who manages admissions said: "We were talking to parents individually in order to understand children’s background, abilities, and capabilities of parents to support students in their studies.