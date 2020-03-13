CBSE class XII economics exam held: Tricky questions asked, students hopeful

Indore: Economics examination conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday had mixed reactions from students as the paper was moderately difficulty.

The question paper was divided into two parts of 40 marks each. Part one was from macro economics and part two pertained to Indian economic development. The curriculum was changed for the academic session 2019-20 and this is the first time questions from Indian economic development were asked.

The part felt difficult to most students as they mentioned it had tricky questions and unexpected questions. The paper’s length was moderate but some students struggled to complete it in time.

There were six long answer type questions carrying six marks each, six short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each, 10 short answer questions carrying three marks each and 10 very short answer questions carrying one marks each. Some students are expecting over 75 marks in the examination. On an average, it will be possible for students to score over 60 marks, as per paper analysis.

Economics teacher Navmesh Kothari said examination paper was easy if one considers macro economics part. India economic development section was tricky though. The paper was not excessively lengthy. “Because of some tricky questions, it will be very difficult for students to score 80 out of 80 marks,” Kothari said.

Students’ feedback:

Tricky questions asked

“Paper was little tricky, especially Indian economic development section. I was expecting more numerical but it was more theory-based. Macro economics theory part was easiest. Though it was a moderately difficult, I hope to score well.”

Nitya Jain

....................

Not difficult

“The paper was average. I would not call it difficult as such. I found Indian economic development very interesting, so it was not too difficult for me. I am pretty sure of scoring 75 out of 80 marks in the theory exam. It was easy to complete the paper in allotted time, so that was another plus.”

Aruna Dhiman

.....................

Macro economics section was easy

“The paper was little tricky. There were general questions like the problems we face in India. However, some questions in IED part were ambiguous and time consuming. Macro economics section was easy, so I managed to finish it in time.”

Jayesh Kulkarni