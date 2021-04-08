CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Mathematics paper pattern, tips - all you need to know

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced some major changes in the CBSE Class 10th Exam Pattern for Mathematics.

In this article, you will find all the necessary information regarding CBSE New Exam Pattern shared by subject teacher Neeraj Motwani.

Overall, 30% syllabus is deducted for the session 2020 – 21

Before getting into the details of CBSE New Exam Pattern, let’s have an overview of changes made in CBSE

Exam Pattern for Class X for the session 2020-21

• Internal Assessment for All Subjects

• Internal Choice in Question Paper

• Objective Type Questions Added for All Subjects

• 2 Level Mathematics for Class 10 only

In CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, there will be two types of papers for Mathematics subject:

(i) Mathematics – Standard: (Code 041)

Students who have opted for the Mathematics - Standard will write the existing level of examination

(ii) Mathematics – Basic: (Code 241)

Students who have opted for the Mathematics – Basic will appear for the easier level of the exam. Mathematics (Basic) is basically for those students who do not want to study Maths in future.

The question paper for Mathematics – Basic is especially designed in such a way so that it may have questions with lower-level concepts, so that those students who want to switch from mathematics subject to any other subject in senior secondary class can also pass class X with good score

It should be noted that the syllabus and examination pattern for both, Standard Maths and Basic Maths examination will remain common (on the same day)

Marking Scheme in detail: -

Internal Assessment – 20 Marks

Subjective Paper of 80 comprises of two parts A and B. Both part A and B have internal choices

Part A consist of two sections – I and II

Section – I: 16 Questions (1 mark each)

5 internal choices will be provided

Section – II: This part has four case studies. Each case study has 5 case-based questions. An examinee is to attempt any 4 out of 5 from each case – study (1 mark each)

Part B consist of three sections – III, IV and V

Section – III: 6 Very Short Answer Type Questions (Q.21 to Q.26) (2 marks each)

Section – IV: 7 Short Answer Type Questions (Q.27 to Q.33) (3 marks each)

Section – V: 3 Long Answer Type Questions (Q.34 to Q.34) (5 marks each)

Internal choice is provided in 2 questions of 2 marks, 2 questions of 3 marks, and 1 question of 5 marks.

Solve sample papers

Students often feel very stressed and anxious about the board exams as they are going to take it for the first time. Sample papers help students to release the stress to some extent as it gives an idea about the expected format of the question paper in upcoming examination. Sample papers also help you get familiar with the type and nature of questions that will be asked in the exam. Knowing all these key details, students can make an appropriate preparation plan to write a hassle-free examination.

10 Key Points to improve performance in upcoming examination: -

1. Properly analyze changes made by CBSE for upcoming examination

2. Write down important formulas/flow charts

3. Set goals to finish revision as per pre-decided schedule

4. Try to solve questions with proper time management especially one-mark questions (maximum one minute to solve one-mark question)

5. Solve sample papers and previous years’ question papers

6. Meditate just before exam

7. Start practicing with a single pen so that one can be comfortable during exam writing

8. Take proper meal and avoid junk food

9. Take regular/proper break in between studies

10. Take proper sleep