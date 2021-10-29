Indore

Teachers attempting Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can now check their forms and ensure correct information.

Central Board of Secondary Education activated the online ​form ​correction link for CBSE CTET 2021.

The online correction form is available on the official site of CTET on ctet.nic.in. The registration process was closed on October 25, 2021.

The examination will be conducted from December 16 to January 13, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

A person who scores 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered as CTET pass. The ​v​alidity ​p​eriod of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories.

Teachers attempting the examination this year in December exam can make corrections on their application form through these simple steps given below.

How to make changes in application form?​

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

Click on CBSE CTET 2021 online ​form ​correction link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make changes in the application form and click on submit.

You must ensure flashing of the message “Your changes have been submitted.”

Remember to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

