Campaign To Make Farmer ID Starts In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The making of the Farmer ID has started in the district as an important initiative for farmers. The Farmer Registry Implementation Campaign is to be completed in the district by 30th November, so that from the month of December, farmers can get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Yojana only through Farmer ID.

Under the system, a unique Farmer Farmer ID will be created for each farmer. The purpose of which is to keep the identity and information of the farmer safe. Also, in future, other departmental schemes of the government will be implemented with transparency by using this ID. The Implementation of Farmer Registry is to be done through the portal https://mpfr.agristack.gov.in for Patwari, local youth and farmers.

There is a mobile app ‘Farmer Registry MP’ for farmers and there is also another mobile app ‘Farmer Sahayak MP APP’ which is for local youth. Bucketing work is being completed on the basis of land records data. With this, information about the land held by a farmer in a village will be available online.

Farmer registry will be prepared using these buckets in the state and if necessary, the account and land owner can be selected by selecting the district, tehsil and village. Using this app and portal, e-KYC proceedings will be completed by linking all accounts of the farmer and his consent will be obtained electronically. Farmer ID of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries will be generated on priority basis.

Khasra, mobile number, Aadhaar number, e-KYC details of each account holder will be recorded in the Farmer Registry. In case of change in land records, the information in the Farmer Registry will be automatically updated. In the digital crop survey, information about the crop recorded in each Khasra will be available in a consolidated form.

Farmer registry can be made by paying the prescribed fee by the landholder through Common Service Centre. The work of creating farmer registry will be done as a campaign by the local youth identified for digital crop survey, for this the amount will be paid to the local youth in the bank account linked to Aadhaar.

Rs. 10 will be given to the local youth for creating each farmer ID. Apart from the bucket provided by the Government of India, Rs. 5 will be given to the local youth for adding each additional account.