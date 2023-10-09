By 2040, Bharat Will Be A Developed Nation: Goyal

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): "Our country’s economy was among the weakest when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over nine years ago. And today our country is among the five biggest economies of the world. This was stated by Union Minister Peeyush Goyal while addressing the “Prabuddhjan Sammelan” organised by the BJP here on Sunday. The minister said in the next five years, the country’s economy will be the third biggest in the world, and by 2040, Bharat will be a developed nation.

He also said the Prime Minister Modi has set the target that everyone in India will have housing facility and electricity. Today, hundred percent of India's population have the drinking water services. He said the country’s economy has emerged very strong because of hard work of 140 crore people of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"During Covid period, our country provided vaccine to the whole world." In this context, he said during BJP rule, Madhya Pradesh has made all-round progress and state has got strong GDP.

The Prabuddhajan Sammelan was presided over by Padamshri Dr Lila Joshi, who was also felicitated Goyal. Guman Singh Damor (MP), ChetanyaKashyap, Dr RajendraPandey, DilipMakwana (all MLA), District Panchayat President Lala Bai, Mayor Prahalad Patel, and BJP leaders were among those present.

BJP district general secretary Pradeep Upadhyay conducted the programme while Ratlam city MLA ChetanyaKashyap gave a vote of thanks.

