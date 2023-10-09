Indore: Ex-VC Steps Down From DAVV EC Saying He Is Not From Reserved Category

Bijender Kumar Punia |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A former vice-chancellor, who was recently nominated as member of the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, has stepped down from the position citing a blunder in nomination process.

Bijender Kumar Punia, former vice-chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University (Rohtak), was among the six candidates who were nominated by Chancellor of state universities as members of the executive council of DAVV.

Punia was nominated as member belonging to Scheduled Caste category. When he received the letter of his nomination to the EC, Punia was taken aback as he belonged to unreserved category.

He dashed off a missive to DAVV stating that he does not belong to reserved category as mentioned in his nomination letter. Pointing out the mistake in the nomination process, Punia stated that he did not wish to accept the position and put in his papers.

The university authorities have forwarded his missive to the Chancellor requesting him to nominate some other person in his place.

Six members represent Chancellor in EC

The executive council of DAVV comprises 22 members, including six members who represent the Chancellor in the EC. As the three-year tenure of previously nominated EC members expired on September 14, the Chancellor nominated six new members in the DAVV’s apex body the following day.

After receiving names from the Raj Bhawan, the university issued letters to the newly nominated members. Five accepted the position but Punia refused the nomination. He did not turn up for the EC meeting held three days ago.

