MP Elections 2023: Election Commission Fixes Rates For Essential Food Items, Special Thali For ₹80, Simple Thali At ₹35

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections are inching closer, the Election Commission is finalizing the preparations. In the same series, rates of food items have also been fixed for the election time. The cost of eight pieces of puri, two varieties of vegetables, pickle and one sweet has been decided at Rs 80.

It is noteworthy that during elections, food arrangements are also made for the workers and officials. A lot of money is spent on tea, food, ice cream, poha, jalebi, samosa, kachori etc. for workers and voters due to which, the prices of essential items have been fixed.

Sev prices to be decided per kg

According to a NaiDunia report, in the rates that have been fixed, the special food packet containing 8 puris, 2 types of vegetables, pickle and one sweet piece will cost Rs 80 while the simple food packet containing 5 puris, one vegetable variety and pickle will cost Rs 35.

On the other hand, four rotis, dal, rice, paneer, pickle, sweets, and salad will be given at a price of Rs 120 in another special thali. Apart from this, the amount for Sev and Namkeen, Malai Barfi, Kaju Katli, Besan Laddu will be counted per kg.

