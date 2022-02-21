Burhanpur: Police arrest thief who stole gold from employer in Goa

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lalbagh police arrested an absconding theft accused from Sai Kripa Lodge at Sagar Tower on Saturday. He had stolen gold from Mahalaxmi Jewelers in Panaji, Goa.

During night patrolling, on February 19, 2022, Sub-inspector Ajay Chouhan had received a tip-off that a suspicious outsider was staying in Sai Kripa Lodge. Chouhan along with his team rushed to the lodge and enquired about the guests from manager Shyam Sharma. The team reviewed the lodge register and the Aadhar Card of the guest in Room No 4 on suspicion. When the team quizzed the person staying in the room, he introduced himself as Santosh Bamane of Goa but was identified as Vikas Kushwaha, 30 of Gwalior on the basis of his driving license and voter card.

The police found a plastic bag full of gold jewellery in his possession. Kushwaha confessed to having stolen this jewellery from Mahalaxmi Jewellers in Goa while he was working as an employee there. Police called for Sanjay Jain of Akshay Jewellers to help them weigh the jewellery in the possession of the thief. The team seized three gold chains and 21 gold coins weighing 515 grams worth Rs 25 lakh, two mobile phones and Rs 29,500 cash.

Later, the police arrested Kushwaha and registered a case against him under relevant sections. The court has handed over the accused and the seized material to Panaji police.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:50 PM IST