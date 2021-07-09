Burhanpur: 7 arrested for defrauding people on pretext of doubling their money through business firms

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Thursday arrested all the accused involved in defrauding people by promising hefty interest on their money.

Following complaints, the police registered a case and started investigation. A team was formed under Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha to nab the accused. With the help of cyber cell, all the accused were arrested.

The accused are Jishant alias Jishan 30, Abdul Hakim, 32, resident of Azad Nagar, Mohammed Salim, 28, resident of Pala Bazar, Mohammed Irfan, resident of Azad Nagar, Mohammed Rizwan 20, resident Bairi Maidan, Mohammed Haseeb alias Chanda, 32, resident of Bairi Maidan, and Mohammed Zubair alias Maulana, 30, resident of Harirpura.