Burhanpur: 7 arrested for defrauding people on pretext of doubling their money through business firms

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Thursday arrested all the accused involved in defrauding people by promising hefty interest on their money.
Following complaints, the police registered a case and started investigation. A team was formed under Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha to nab the accused. With the help of cyber cell, all the accused were arrested.
The accused are Jishant alias Jishan 30, Abdul Hakim, 32, resident of Azad Nagar, Mohammed Salim, 28, resident of Pala Bazar, Mohammed Irfan, resident of Azad Nagar, Mohammed Rizwan 20, resident Bairi Maidan, Mohammed Haseeb alias Chanda, 32, resident of Bairi Maidan, and Mohammed Zubair alias Maulana, 30, resident of Harirpura.
On July 1, Alamganj resident Imran Hussain complained to police that Jishant alias Jishan, 30, resident Bairi Maidan, Burhanpur, launched companies with names - Nice to India, TCC Company, Sunshine etc and told people that they will get double the money they will invest.
On this pretext, accused took Rs 7 lakh from Imran, Rs 4 lakh from Rashid Kamal, resident of Daudpura, Rs 8 lakh from Jamil Hussain resident of Daulatpura, Rs 1.60 lakh from Hamidpura resident Nadeem Ali, Rs 3 lakh from Mohammed Ikram, resident of Ansar Nagar, Rs 3.50 lakh from Mohammed Saddam, resident of Mominpura, Rs 5.60 lakh from Sohail. Likewise, money was taken from other people. Jishant’s agent too was involved in the fraud.
At present, police are collecting information about bank accounts of accused and their families. So far, Rs 1.60 lakh have been found and their four bank accounts have been sealed, according to police station incharge Sanjay Pathak.