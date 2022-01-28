Burhanpur: 14-year-old boy kidnapped, murdered; accused arrested

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered by hanging with a rope on a tree in Asirgarh forest under Nimbola police station, Burhanpur, the police said.

According to reports, the boy hailed from Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Mother of the boy was afraid of getting exposed to her love affair and she asked her lover to kill his son.

Father of the boy, Vilas Patil said that on January 16, he was walking on the terrace with his son. In the meantime, a call came from accused Pramod Shimpi, after which his son Purushottam was missing. Later, when he saw the body of his child, he lodged a complaint against the accused and demanded justice for his son.

On the complaint of the victim, the Maharashtra Police took cognizance into the matter and interrogated the accused. The accused confessed the crime of killing the child at the behest of Child’s mother.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Burhanpur, Rahul Kumar said that the Maharashtra Police had come to Burhanpur along with the accused. The police recovered the body of the child from the forest with the help of Nimbola police station and sent it to the district hospital for postmortem.

Later, the body was handed to the kins after the post-mortem. The Maharashtra Police have arrested both the child's mother and the accused Pramod Shimpi.

