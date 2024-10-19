Brahma Kumaris To Host National Conference On 'Nation Empowerment Through Self-Empowerment' In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The security services wing of the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is organising a national conference on the theme ‘Nation Empowerment through Self-Empowerment’ at the Gyanshikhar Om Shanti Bhawan, New Palasia from Sunday. The chief guest for the event will be Lieutenant General Gajendra Joshi, Commandant of the Infantry School, Mhow.

The event will also feature special guests such as Varun Kapoor - special DGP, Rakesh Gupta, Commissioner of Police Indore and Bhaskar Rawat - IG BSF. Brahma Kumari Hemlata Didi, regional director of Indore Zone, provided this information and mentioned that Dr EV Swaminathan, a motivational speaker from Mumbai, will be the keynote speaker.

Senior Rajyoga teacher Brahma Kumari Deepa Didi, from Mumbai, will guide participants in the deep experience of yoga while explaining the importance of Rajyoga for self-empowerment. Retired Navy Captain and current Additional Director of DRDO Delhi, Shiv Singh and former Deputy Chief of Navy Staff SN Ghormade, will share their experiences. Ashok Gaba, a retired Air Force Squadron Leader and National President of the Security Services Wing (Mount Abu), will extend his best wishes to the participants.

She further added that security service personnel from across India will arrive in Indore on Saturday to participate in the conference. The conference will take place from October 21 to 24 in which several programmes on self-empowerment will be conducted across various security organisations in Mhow, Barwaha and Indore.