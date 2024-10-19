 DEVELOPMENT | MiC Approval Multiple Infra Projects Worth ₹1,500 Crore
DEVELOPMENT | MiC Approval Multiple Infra Projects Worth ₹1,500 Crore

The meeting saw participation from municipal commissioner Shivam Verma, council members, department heads and other officials.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 03:03 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For utilising urban spaces creatively for recreation, the Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to build rooftop play zones on the city’s multi-level parking facilities and dedicated spaces for sports activities beneath key flyovers, including Bhanwarkuan Square and Kesar Bagh flyovers. Besides, the IMC will also make hawkers zones beneath the flyovers.

These decisions were among multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore, which were taken in the Mayor-in-Council meeting chaired by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. The meeting saw participation from municipal commissioner Shivam Verma, council members, department heads and other officials.

Key Approvals

Development projects in 29 villages

The council approved tenders for multiple projects, including Rs 500 crore to address drainage issues in 29 villages and other areas which were brought under municipal limits about a decade ago, Rs 14 crore for asphalt patchwork on damaged roads, and Rs 800 crore under the AMRUT Project for upcoming urban development works.

Residency Kothi to be named as Shivaji Vatika

A landmark decision was taken to rename the historic Residency Kothi as Shivaji Vatika in line with honouring the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Operation of Sanjeevani Clinic through social organisation

Approval was granted to operate the Ayushman Arogya Mandir’s Sanjeevani Clinic through a social organisation, improving public healthcare delivery.

Digitalisation of workshop depart

To streamline operations, the corporation will develop its own software portal separate from the existing Nagar Palika Portal 2.0, enabling the digitisation of workshops and enhancing citizen services.

Citywide cleanup and traffic management

The council also emphasised the removal of junk vehicles that hinder cleanliness and approved the creation of a zero-tolerance zone for hoardings and handcarts along major roads. Five major roads will be declared handcart-free to ease traffic congestion.

PPP model projects

Under the PPP model, the council approved an MoU for the development of an amusement park and renovations at the Regional Park, along with plans for a “14D cinema theatre and virtual jungle safari” at the city zoo.

