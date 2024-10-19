MP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Teenager; Befriended Girl On Social Media

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Gandhi Nagar area of in February this year, the police reported on Friday.

During the act, the teenager had recorded several obscene pictures and videos of the girl, and had been blackmailing her with them. The 17-year-old girl lodged a police complaint on Friday following which the police detained the accused minor, and he shall be produced in the juvenile justice court soon, said police.

Gandhi Nagar police station TI Suresh Kumar Farkale told Free Press that the girl is a student of Class 11 at a private school in the city. She, almost a year ago, had befriended the boy on social media. The duo struck a good friendship, following which the boy, in February 2024, called to meet her at a park in Gandhi Nagar area.

When the girl went to meet him, the boy took her to a deserted place and allegedly raped her. He recorded obscene pictures and videos of the act, and then began threatening the girl with the same. Recently, when the girl was unable to bear the relentless torment, she narrated her ordeal to her kin, who lodged a police complaint.