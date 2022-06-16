Blow for BJP in Khandwa as two former corporators join Congress

Read Also Khandwa: Assistant District Excise Officer suspended for sharing obscene video in official group

FP News Service

Khandwa

Bharatiya Janata Party in Khandwa town got another blow as two more corporators joined Congress ahead of the three-tier local body polls.

Recently, former BJP coporator from ward No 7 Sushma Patil and former corporator of ward no 3 Vijaya Bhalerao have joined Congress in presence of Congress mayor candidate Asha Vishwakarma Mishra. Upon which, Mishra assured them that they will get due respect at the party.

Patil wanted to contest for corporator's post from BJP from Ward 7 for ST reserved woman seat. Due to the anguish of MLA Devendra Verma, the party dropped their name from the list. Bhalerao alleged that MLA Verma has been engaged in eliminating the Scheduled Caste workers from the BJP whereas the Congress party would allow Dalit workers to ensure the party’s win in local body elections.

On the other hand, the brother of BJP leader and former corporator Sharda Awhad, Ravindra Awhad has announced to contest elections to the post of corporators from an independent party, giving a major jolt to the BJP party in the city.