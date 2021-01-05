BIRD FLU ALARM IN MADHYA PRADESH: Infection confirmed in birds in Agar Malwa district located near Rajasthan

Agar Malwa: The situation pertaining to avian flu in Agar Malwa district has become critical as hundreds of herons and other birds were found dead besides crows in the district on Tuesday.

The report received from Bhopal-based High Security Animal Disease Laboratory has confirmed the bird flu infection among birds, which died recently. The administration has gone into high alert mode as Agar Malwa is situated on Rajasthan border. Recently, bird flu or avian influenza or H5N8 was confirmed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawad district and adjoining areas. Local residents who are panicky said they saw several crows dead on road in last three to four days. Now, other birds have also started to die.

Keeping in view the severity, the municipality collected dead birds and buried them in a pit at trenching ground on Tuesday. They sanitised areas by spraying chemical at places where dead birds were found. The municipality has asked residents to inform them about dead birds and prevent dogs and other animals from eating the dead birds.

Forest department deputy ranger Ashok Dewada said 15 dead crows were buried at trenching ground on Tuesday. Dewada said team had sent few samples to Bhopal-based High Security Animal Disease Laboratory for testing to ascertain the actual cause of death.