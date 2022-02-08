Bhopal: State to go for pregnant women, kids' immunisation with INTENSIFIED MISSION INDRADHANUSH 4.0

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will go for mass immunisation of pregnant women and children under pan-India Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 launched on Monday, according to National Health Mission (NHM) official. It was derailed because of third Covid wave. Now, NHM will reach people with mobile teams. 'Hum Pahuchein Un Tak, Jo Na Pahuchein Hum Tak,' is their mission slogan.

Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 will have three rounds and will be conducted in the country. IMI immunisation drive will be held on March 7, April 4, May 7. Besides, Sunday polio campaign will be held on February 27.

Mainly, 10 underperforming districts - Sagar, Mandla, Jabalpur, Satna, Seoni, Chhindwara, Morena, Damoh, Gwalior and Datia will be areas of focus as the vaccination percentage there ranges 76 to 83.

The diseases, which are to be controlled include diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, tuberculosis, measles, Hepatitis B, rubella, and pneumonia.

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said efforts would be made to improve immunisation in 10 underperforming districts and take it to 90%. Other districts of the state have performed well, he added.

Under IMI immunisation, vaccines will be administered to protect people against 11 diseases. 'Preparations are on for it. Slogans have been written at public places, awareness campaigns are on. We have started with CoWin portal list, house- to-house survey, voter list to reach out to people for immunisation,' he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched†the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 on Monday. It aims to save children and pregnant mothers from serious diseases. This will boost vaccination coverage in the country. Ministry of health wants the vaccination coverage to be 90%.

In 1978, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare had introduced Immunisation Programme in India as Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI). The programme was modified as Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) in 1985 to have a†phased coverage of all districts in the country.

On December 25, 2014, Mission Indradhanush was launched as a special drive for full immunisation coverage in India. On October 8, 2017, to further intensify the immunisation programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI).

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:44 AM IST