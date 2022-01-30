Bhopal: New IIT-Indore director to assume charge today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Professor Suhas Sitharam Joshi, a member of the IIT-Bombay faculty, who was appointed as the new director of IIT-Indore on January 10, is going to assume charge on Monday. Joshi confirmed that he planned to take charge as director of IIT-Indore on Monday.

Joshi, who is a member of the faculty with the Department of Mechanical Education at IIT-Bombay, was appointed as director of the IIT-Indore on January 10. However, he has not assumed charge till date. The reason for this delay is Covid-19 with which he was infected, rendering him unable to take up his new assignment at the IIT-Indore.

IIT-Indore officials said that he had completely recovered from Covid-19 and was going to assume charge on Monday. Joshi is the second permanent director of the IIT-Indore.

Interestingly, the first regular director of the IIT-Indore was also from the IIT-Bombay. Established in 2009, the IIT-Indore had seen its first director in professor Pradeep Mathur, who was appointed for a period of five years. However, his term was extended for another five years on the recommendations of the Dr Anil Kakodkar Committee. After Mathur’s second term got over in December 2019, professor Neleesh Kumar Jain was made officiating director. He has been at the post for the past two years.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:51 PM IST