Bhopal: Medical teachers start submitting resignation in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: Irked by no action taken even after assurance given by chief minister’s representative, medical education minister, the members Central Medical Teacher’s Association have begun submitting resignation to deans of their respective government medical colleges. They are upset that their demands have not been accepted.

About 70 percent medical teachers of Indore have also submitted their resignations, dated January 9, 2020, to the dean through HoDs.

In their resignations, medical teachers have mentioned the reason as the protest of non fulfillment of demands of medical teachers.

According to President of Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association, Indore Dr Poonam Mathur, medical teachers across the state have started submitting their resignations.

“In Indore, we have started submitting the resignations for last two days and 80 percent of the teachers have already submitted the same. Resignations are dated January 9 and will be applicable from the same date,” she said.

Resignations of the doctors stated as “The Central Body of MPMTA has been putting its untiring efforts for formulation of departmental timescale promotion/up-gradation policy for medical teachers, grant of actual benefit of 7th Payscale from January 1, 2016 and resolution of other departmental discrepancy pending since last so many years.”

They also mentioned that Chief Minister’s representatives on various occasion but the promises are not fulfilled.

Medical teachers have also requested to make alternate arrangements for patients care and student academic activities as Junior Doctors would also be supporting their cause.

“We have started submitting the resignations so that the government can make alternative arrangements to avoid trouble for the patients. We don’t have any option left with us as our demands are pending from many years,” Dr Mathur said.