Alot: Man arrested for raping a married woman

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a 21-year-old person for house-trespass and attempting to sexually assault a married woman. Police said that a 35-year-old married woman had lodged a complaint accusing one Lavesh of raping her.

The victim said that she was sleeping in a room with her mother-in-law and two children, while her husband was sleeping in another room.

Meanwhile, the accused barged into her room and slept beside her at around 4 am. She assumed that it must be her husband as the lights were off but was startled to see some other unknown person lying beside her after a while.

Her mother-in-law and children woke up hearing her scream in fear and pleaded for help. Thereafter, her husband rushed to their room and nabbed the accused Lavesh. However, Lavesh managed to escape after thrashing him and the victim.

Police had registered a case against the accused under Sections 376, 450 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. During the probe, police arrested the accused Lavesh, 21 and produced him before the court on Saturday. He was sent to jail on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:37 PM IST