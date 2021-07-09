Bhopal: 13,000+ Twitterati's join hands to support art and artists in distress via campaign 'Peer Parai Jaane Re'

BHOPAL: Around 13,000 people from Madhya Pradesh took part in a twitter campaign 'Peer Parai Jaane Re' to help artistes whose livelihood was affected due to Covid19-pandemic.
They tweeted #SaveThe Artist and #Peer Parai Jaane Re. Around 13,000 people from different walks of life took part in a mass campaign, organised by Sanskar Bharti, Central Zone. Around 36 well known artistes including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Hans Raj Hans, Malini Awasthi, Sonal Manshingh, Shanker Mahadevan, Richa Sharma, Prakash Jha and others appealed the people to help artistes.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took part in the twitter drive and assured to help artistes. The social media drive began from 3pm and ended at 7pm.
Organisational general secretary of Sanskar Bharti, Bhopal, Raas Bihari Sharan Pandey told Free Press besides twitter drive, they also organised an online concert of eminent artistes to raise fund for helping artistes whose livelihood was affected due to the pandemic. They will also help the family of those artistes who died due to Covid, he said. They will also try to provide a stage to artistes. "We got support from around 36 noted artists across the country," he said.
A theatre artist of Bhopal Sarfaraz Hasan who took part in the twitter drive says over the past two years, cultural activities have been at a complete standstill due to pandemic. Now, everything including the market, mall, gym and restaurant is reopened but not the auditorium. "I think, the government should support artistes financially and auditoriums should also be reopened so that artistes can restart their works and run their livelihood," he said.
Similarly theatre†actor†and director of Bhopal Shushrut Gupta said that the governments†are doing support to artistes on their own level but it still requires public awareness. "The drive helps to create public awareness toward arties," he said.
A choreographer of Bhopal, Joy Wadhwani said that survival has become difficult for artistes. Auditoriums are closed and there is a complete ban on cultural events and activities due to the pandemic. ìI think the initiative†will be helpful for art and artistes both,î he said.
Another theatre actor and director of Bhopal Bishna Chauhan said that it was a very good initiative and she hoped† that it may help artistes.
