Bhopal: 13,000+ Twitterati's join hands to support art and artists in distress via campaign 'Peer Parai Jaane Re'

A theatre artist of Bhopal Sarfaraz Hasan who took part in the twitter drive says over the past two years, cultural activities have been at a complete standstill due to pandemic. Now, everything including the market, mall, gym and restaurant is reopened but not the auditorium. "I think, the government should support artistes financially and auditoriums should also be reopened so that artistes can restart their works and run their livelihood," he said.

Similarly theatre†actor†and director of Bhopal Shushrut Gupta said that the governments†are doing support to artistes on their own level but it still requires public awareness. "The drive helps to create public awareness toward arties," he said.

A choreographer of Bhopal, Joy Wadhwani said that survival has become difficult for artistes. Auditoriums are closed and there is a complete ban on cultural events and activities due to the pandemic. ìI think the initiative†will be helpful for art and artistes both,î he said.

Another theatre actor and director of Bhopal Bishna Chauhan said that it was a very good initiative and she hoped† that it may help artistes.