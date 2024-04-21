Bhojshala Survey: Controversy Brews Over Conflicting Claims

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at Bhojshala in Dhar, mandated by the High Court, tensions have reached a boiling point as leaders from the Hindu and Muslim communities clash over the preliminary findings. While ASI officials maintain silence regarding the discoveries, community leaders have ignited a heated debate outside the archaeological site.

The latest spark in the confrontation came when Abdul Samad, representing the Muslim community, alleged the discovery of a Lord Buddha idol within the premises, sparking outrage among Hindu circles. Gopal Sharma and Ashish Goyal, prominent Hindu leaders, swiftly condemned Samad's claim, asserting that it constitutes a breach of the court's orders and urging clarity on the ownership of the alleged idol.

Read Also Fake Bill Scam: Indore Municipal Corporation Blacklists All five Firms

Sharma, in particular, accused certain factions of deliberately attempting to sow discord within the Hindu community, emphasising their continued cooperation with the excavation efforts. Drawing from historical records dating back to 1902, Sharma asserted Bhojshala's unequivocal status as a temple site, reinforcing the sanctity of the grounds.

Recalling past events, Sharma highlighted the brief allowance of Namaz in 1935, which was abruptly followed by the confiscation of belongings and the cessation of prayers. He pointed out the relocation of Muslim worship to Rahmat Mosque on Bhaktakhawar Marg, underscoring the historical context of religious practices in the region.

As the ASI survey entered its 30th day, Sharma reaffirmed Bhojshala's sacred identity, vehemently dismissing any claims of its conversion. Meanwhile, debates over the origins of a nearby Dargah continue to swirl, further complicating the investigation. Despite the religious tensions and historical scrutiny surrounding the site, the ASI remains committed to its investigations, determined to uncover the truth amidst the contentious atmosphere. at Bhojshala