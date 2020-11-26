Beware: Too much kadha can be harmful

Indore: It is essential to be healthy and keep our immunity high while we are fighting coronavirus pandemic. However, are we overdoing the traditional ways of boosting our immunity by sipping on kadha and turmeric milk throughout the day?

Sharing how even too much boost with the herb drinks can result in bleeding from the nose, boils in the mouth, acidity, problem in urinating and indigestion, Create Stories organised a webinar led by founder Deepak Sharma.

Discussing the harmful effects of overconsumption of kadha, the webinar presented a guideline on proper way to consume kadha. Following are excerpts shared by dietitian Dr Preeti Shukla.

· Kadha should not be consumed more than 50 ml at a time. To make the right amount of the Kadha, take all the ingredients in 100 ml water and allow it to boil until it is reduced to 50 ml.

· Don’t drink it immediately while it is too hot to handle, as it can also induce body temperature.

· Do not over boil the kadha as it turns your drink biter and will lead to acidity and heartburn.

· Avoid the consumption of kadha daily as it can turn out to be unhealthy for you and you should take 2 weeks break and then start all over again.