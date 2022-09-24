Betma police seize 17 mobiles, recover goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Betma / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In order to stop the increasing number of thefts in the Betma police station area, a mobile thief gang has been caught by the police, from whom mobiles worth more than two-and-a- half lakh rupees have been recovered.

In order to curb the incidents of theft which was going on continuously for the last few days, a campaign to nab unknown thieves was launched in Betma police station area. On September 18, from Manish Mobile Store, located on Depalpur Road, Betma in K Village Rawad, mobile batteries worth around Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen.

But the police arrested the accused Girishkumar's father. Janaklal Solanki, (36) and another child abductor were arrested and 17 mobile phones, 12 chargers and Rs 3k were stolen from the spot. Cash as well as mobile and other equipment worth over Rs 2 lakh were seized. The police arrested the accused. They are inquiring about the thefts and taking proper action against the accused. The police are inquiring about other thefts also. In catching these thieves, sub-inspector (SI) Sandeep Porwal, SI Ashiq Hussain, and other members played a commendable role.