Barwani: Vrindavan Maa Old Age Ashram ‘hires’ inmates for inspection Anomalies detected during inspection by SDM

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Malpractices were detected during an inspection of Vrindavan Maa Old Age Ashram by SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar.

Order to inspect the ashram operated by Ujjwal Medical Foundation, Kapadna Maharashtra at Navalpura, Barwani, was issued by Barwani collector Shivraj Singh Verma.

The inspection order was issued after a grant of Rs11.5 lakh was received from the Central Government for Vrindavan Maa Old Age Ashram.

SDM Barwani Ghanshyam Dhangar said that only two women were found residing in the ashram during inspection. These two women told the SDM that they were hired to stay in the ashram on Rs 100/day wages. However, ashram record stated that 50 women were residing in the old age home.

The two ‘inmates’ Nirmala Bai and Sevanti Bai said that they lived in Navalpura and came to the ashram at 9 am and left at 5pm daily. They claimed that 10 women of their locality used to stay in the ashram during the day time and their days were fixed by ashram staff.

The team also found that the ashram kitchen was non-operational. During inspection, security guard Kamal Gole and cook Anjali Jamre were the only staff found in the ashram. The remaining nine employees were absent. The women said that only these two employees reported for duty daily.

Later, SDM Dhangar sent Shashikant Patil and Kamal Gole of the ashram to police station. The women told the SDM that in the past, ashram staff used to hire 35 women to show them off as inmates to inspecting teams in the past.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar said that the entire record of Vrindavan Maa Old Age Ashram was confiscated and strict action would be taken against ashram operators. Panchnama of the ashram was prepared and would be forwarded for appropriate action. Deputy Director Social Justice Welfare of Persons with Disabilities RS Gundia, Chief Municipal Officer Kushal Singh Dudwe, RI Hiralal Aske were also part of the investigating team.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:56 PM IST